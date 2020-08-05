RUTH ANN BAILEY, 83, of Whitesville, WV passed away, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Harper Mills, Beckley, WV. She was born July 28, 1937 at Dorothy, WV a daughter of the late John and Leah Stover Cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Bailey; two sons, Elmer Paul and Bobby; granddaughter, Hannah Nichole Bailey; four brothers, Johnny, Harold "Boo", Charles and Jimmy; sisters, Freda White and Stella Thompson. She is survived by sons, Dean Bailey and David William Bailey; daughter in law, Tammy Lynn Bailey; grandson, Ryan Scott Skiles; sisters, Thelma Mancari and husband, Joseph, Sue Harris and Mary Lou Workman; sister-in-laws, Juanita Cook and Glenna Cook; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon August 7, 2020 at twelve o'clock in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Rev. Jerry Pauley and Rev. Timothy Pettry officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
The visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net