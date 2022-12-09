RUTH ANN BELCHER 65, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully at home. She was a member of A More Excellent Way Life Center Church. She was employed at the Department of Health and Human Resources for the State of West Virginia as the only state Child Support Enforcement Liaison. She graduated High School from Williamson High and furthered her education at West Virginia State University earning a Regents bachelor's degree with an emphasis in Criminal Justice.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Daniel Belcher Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Belcher. Three brothers, Leroy and Frank Belcher, Nathaniel Moore, and two sisters Virginia Lee Mitchell and Barbara Chaffins.
Ruth leaves behind her only child, Retired Sergeant First Class Edward J. Houston (Victoria) of Killeen, TX; brothers Joseph Daniel Belcher, Jr., (Veronica) Allen Belcher, Ronnie Belcher all of Charleston, WV; sisters Lorraine Poore, Vernita Belcher (Chris) of Williamson, WV, Linda Griffin (Spencer- deceased), Darretha M. McConnell ( Darnell) of Charleston, WV; five grandchildren, Trenton Houston, Tahje Houston Malika Craven, Quenen Houston, Tre Snowberger, and 4 great grandchildren Khyree Houston, Joaquim Houston, Kyngsten Houston, Kayden Craven, all of TX; one surviving aunt Annie Ruth James, niece Pamela Bays (the daughter she never had) and a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins who love her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 11 a.m., until the time of her life celebration, 12 p.m., at A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia Street in Charleston, West Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to Gregory-Martin Funeral Service (304) 797-1400. gregorymartinfh.com