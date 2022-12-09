Thank you for Reading.

RUTH ANN BELCHER 65, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully at home. She was a member of A More Excellent Way Life Center Church. She was employed at the Department of Health and Human Resources for the State of West Virginia as the only state Child Support Enforcement Liaison. She graduated High School from Williamson High and furthered her education at West Virginia State University earning a Regents bachelor's degree with an emphasis in Criminal Justice.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Daniel Belcher Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Belcher. Three brothers, Leroy and Frank Belcher, Nathaniel Moore, and two sisters Virginia Lee Mitchell and Barbara Chaffins.

