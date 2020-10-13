In loving memory of RUTH ANN HAYES, 82 of Jodie WV. Born August 28, 1938 and welcomed into heaven with open arms by her loving husband Bobby R Hayes in October 10, 2020. She resided in Boomer WV with her daughter & her family. She was a homemaker, volunteered countless hours, worked at Simons pharmacy & helped take care of her great grand children Michael & Jacob who were her world! Proceeded in death by her husband Bobby R Hayes, infant daughter Juanita, brother Fenton Burdette and parents Lena & Carl Burdette Left to cherish her memory are Pam Prince, Joyce (Gary) McNeeley, Kenny (Kathy) Hayes Grandchildren: Amber Hayes, Stephanie Shuff , Colleen McNeeley, Carl Ray (Heather) Hayes, Michelle Abner Great Grandchildren: Vincent Ray Hayes, Shelby Shuff, Alyssa & Autumn Abner She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her! Philippians 1:21 For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Kenneth Hayes and Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com