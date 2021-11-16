RUTH ANN INGHRAM ZAKAS, 65, Of Glasgow WV passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness on November 11, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Irene Inghram. She was preceded in death by her brother Terry Inghram. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 30 years Joe Zakas; daughters Leah Ann (Mike) Rigby of Terra Alta, WV and Becky Estep of Houston, TX; Brother John (Patricia) Inghram of Shrewsbury, WV, Sisters Judith (Bobby) Elswick of Shrewsbury, WV and Sandra Mease of Oak Island, NC; grandchildren Morgan (Tyler) Williams, Hannah Zakas, Katelyn Estep (Clint Paxton), Covy Wohlmuth, and Braleigh Estep; great grandchildren Grayson, Rylie, and Phoenix. Several nieces and nephews that she dearly loved and her precious fur baby Siera.
Ruth Ann was very outgoing, caring, and funny. She had an infectious laugh. She built her life around family, friends and helping others. She lived for traditions, holidays, and going to the sauerkraut festival in Ohio. She dearly loved her friends and family at Shoney's in Quincy, WV. She Will be terribly missed by all as she never met a stranger. Rest in peace our dear and precious Ruth Ann. We love you and will carry you with us forever.
Service will be Wednesday, November 17, at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor Charlie Mays officiating. Visitation will be 1-hour prior to the Services on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, WV. Condolences may be sent to the family www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove, WV is serving the Zakas family.