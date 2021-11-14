Ruth Ann Inghram Zakas Nov 14, 2021 45 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RUTH ANN INGHRAM ZAKAS 65, of Glasgow, WV passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston after a long illness. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Zakas family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruth Ann Inghram Zakas Charleston Wv Glasgow Camc Memorial Division Pass Away Illness Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Howard E. Wilson William Dean "Bill" Perry Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Harold Gene Totten Carol "Lynn" Rigsby Blank Larry K. Skaggs Steven Allen Steele Ralph G. “Shorty" Noffsinger Larry Allen Bowling Marlene Kinser Sizemore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital