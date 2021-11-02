Ruth Ann Morris Nov 2, 2021 57 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RUTH ANN MORRIS, 58, of Gandeeville, WV passed away October 30, 2021 at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Ruth Ann Morris Pass Away Taylor-vandale Funeral Home Spencer Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marion Francis Call Lawrence "Larry" Prather Linda Jean Keely Raymond Maxwell Stricker Blank Sherill Lynn Morris Dorsel Hodges Rusty A. Wyant Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 2, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right