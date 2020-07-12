RUTH ANN NULL, 88 of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born July 23, 1931, and was formerly of Cross Lanes, WV. Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Nitro High School, attended Cross Lanes, United Methodist Church and was retired from Charleston National Bank.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Sherl and Eda Null; sister Evelyn (Houston) Lowe and Nephew Lloyd Lowe.
Ruth is survived by her niece Kathy (Bruce) Legg; nephew Greg and (Susan) Lowe and Paula Lowe; several great and great great nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The family wants to thank Hospice for all the care for Ruth.
