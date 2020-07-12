Ruth Ann Null

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Ruth Ann Null
SYSTEM

RUTH ANN NULL, 88 of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born July 23, 1931, and was formerly of Cross Lanes, WV. Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Nitro High School, attended Cross Lanes, United Methodist Church and was retired from Charleston National Bank.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Sherl and Eda Null; sister Evelyn (Houston) Lowe and Nephew Lloyd Lowe.

Ruth is survived by her niece Kathy (Bruce) Legg; nephew Greg and (Susan) Lowe and Paula Lowe; several great and great great nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The family wants to thank Hospice for all the care for Ruth.

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Null family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.

Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.