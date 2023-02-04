RUTH ANN PARSONS, 77, of New Castle, VA., and formerly of Clay, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2023, at Lewis Gale Medical Center.
Ruth Ann was a graduate of Clay County high school and attended West Virginia Tech. She worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Hunt's Pharmacy before becoming a Store Manager for Rite Aid Corp, and later for Advance Auto. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cross-stitching, coloring, and gardening. She also enjoyed going on short sightseeing trips with her family, spending time with her grandsons, and shopping at Hamrick's with her daughter and Alice Argabright.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil V. McGlothlin and Alva Cogar McGlothlin; her daughter, Melissa Ann Parsons Browning; her beloved husband of 56 years, Peter D Parsons Jr; and her most precious dog Woody.
Ruth Ann is survived by her daughter, Sara Lynn Parsons Argabright, and son-in-law, Darren Argabright of Salem Va; her grandsons Joshua Argabright of Salem, VA., and Jacob Argabright of Blacksburg, VA; her sister, Karen Sigman, of Charleston, W.Va.
A memorial service will be held for both Ruth Ann, and her husband Pete Jr, at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m., at Wilson-Smith Funeral home in Clay, WV, officiated by Ronnie Fisher. Songs provided by the Parsons family.
They will be laid to rest in Sunset Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.