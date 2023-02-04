Thank you for Reading.

Ruth Ann Parsons
RUTH ANN PARSONS, 77, of New Castle, VA., and formerly of Clay, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2023, at Lewis Gale Medical Center.

Ruth Ann was a graduate of Clay County high school and attended West Virginia Tech. She worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Hunt's Pharmacy before becoming a Store Manager for Rite Aid Corp, and later for Advance Auto. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cross-stitching, coloring, and gardening. She also enjoyed going on short sightseeing trips with her family, spending time with her grandsons, and shopping at Hamrick's with her daughter and Alice Argabright.

