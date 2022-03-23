Ruth Ann “Ruthie” Atkinson

RUTH ANN "RUTHIE" McCLASKIE ATKINSON made her journey home on March 19, 2022 surrounded by her family after battling a long illness.
She was a Caregiver and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband, Wayne Douglas Atkinson; parents, Henry and Pauline Mullins McClaskie; sister, Marie James and granddaughters, Whitney and Sydney Pullins.
Surviving are daughters, Tina (Sidney) Pullins of Clendenin, Lori Ann (Terry) Russell and Kimberly (Charles Buttrick) Atkinson both of Marmet; loving life companion of 30 years, Pete Lopez; and sons: Petey, Bill, Tony and family; brothers, George McClaskie and Junior McClaskie both of Charleston; grandchildren, Tyler, Kelsey, Cody, Tori, Marisa, Logan, Kaitlyn, Trey, Jordan, Forrest, Madie, Heather, Taylor, Isaac, Matthew; and five great grandchildren; niece, Jennifer and many other special nieces and nephews. She loved her family and you all brought a big smile to her face when you walked in the room.
The family would like to thank Melissa "Jessi" Dorsey and Patty Pauley for providing such wonderful care during her illness.
"We love you Nana, you will not be forgotten, we will hold that smile in our hearts forevermore."
Funeral will be 1 p.m., Friday March 25, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with her son in law: Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday March 24, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Operation Love Food Bank 118-15 MacCorkle Ave. Chesapeake, WV 25315.