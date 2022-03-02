RUTH ANN STIGALL, age 81, of Kanawha City, passed away with her loving family at her side at HospiceCare CAMC Memorial on Sunday February 27, 2022.
She was born February 8, 1941 in Charleston, daughter of the late Howard B. and Mildred Hall Miller. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. Stigall, Ph.D., son, Walter L. Stigall, and brother, Howard B. Miller, Jr.
Ruth Ann was a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, where she founded the Knit Wits Etc. She was a retired school teacher, having taught on the elementary level for 33 years. She started the "Lancaster Lunch Bunch", was a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House since 2000, and established Back Porch Creations with Morgan Kincaid.
Ruth Ann is survived by her sons, Robert (Michelle) and John, both of Kanawha City; granddaughter Morgan Kincaid and great granddaughter Laikyn Grace Stone of Charleston.
A service to honor the life of Ruth Ann will be held at noon on Saturday March 5, at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve White officiating. Interment will follow in Criner Cemetery, Looneyville, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 4 at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Standard COVID protocols will be appreciated.
It is Ruth Ann's request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Common Grounds Food Pantry, C/O Morris Memorial United Methodist Church 4615 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, West Virginia 25304 or Boy Scout Troop #71, Canaan United Methodist Church, 414 Roane Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25302.
Memories of Ruth Ann may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." -- Dr. Seuss