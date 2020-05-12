RUTH ANN WENTZ SCHOOLCRAFT, 79, of Campbells Creek passed through the Gates of Heaven on Sunday, May 10, 2020 following a 22-month battle with ovarian cancer.
She attended Grace Freewill Baptist Church, Campbells Creek and retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education in 2003 with 32 years of service, serving as a kindergarten aid at Midway Elementary School, Campbells Creek, from 1972 to 2001 and then at Malden Elementary School.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband, James Alfred 'Duke' Schoolcraft; parents, Stoney and Eva Wentz; sister, Tonia Wentz; and best friend, Nora Baughman.
Surviving are her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Pat Schoolcraft, Daryl and Crystal Schoolcraft; cherished grandsons, Adrian, Colby (Lexi), Nathan; great granddaughter, Addison; precious sister, Bunny George, all of Charleston; dear sister-in-law, Pribble (Jim) Byard of Jacksonville, Florida; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly; and a host of friends.
The family will be forever grateful and would like to thank her caregiver, Duska Canterbury and dear neighbors, Marion and Mike Hoy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastors Charles Hardy and Kenny Simms officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 289 Eight Mile Hollow Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306 or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25311.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
