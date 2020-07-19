Mrs. RUTH ANNA HONAKER PALMER, 85, of Nitro, passed away July 17, 2020, at home.
Ruth Anna lived her whole life in Nitro and attended Morris Harvey Collage and Ohio State University. She was the wife of the late Nitro Police Chief C.A. Palmer and was longtime member of First Baptist Church of Nitro and St. Albans Baptist Church. She was a proud Nitro High Wildcat.
At her request, there will be no services and she will be buried in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
