RUTH ANNE SCHOOLCRAFT left her earthly home to be reunited with her husband, Paul, on Friday, February 12, 2021.
She was born on January 15, 1927 to the late Zella Oscar and Claire Roberta Parks.
Raised in Spencer, Ruth Anne met her boyfriend, Paul, from Walton. During their 60 plus years of marriage, they traveled to many of West Virginia State Parks with their five children as well as visiting other parks across the country. She was an amazing seamstress, making all of the wedding gowns and brides maids dresses for all of her children's weddings as well as neighbors and friends. She worked at a day care center, where her love of children could be seen everyday. She babysat neighborhood children and her grandchildren and she cherished those times. Ruth Anne and Paul built two houses together, raised five children and by example, showed everyone that a house is a building but "home" is where love, family and friends come together as one. On her 94th birthday, she celebrated in that loving home with family and friends, the center of attention, the smiling birthday girl. She attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Charleston.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Joyce Prado; grandsons, Joshua Prado, Charlie Gardner; sister, Lois Crim; and two brothers, Jerald and Arnold Parks.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Schoolcraft (Lois Ann); daughters, Kathy Rhoades (Stephen), Paula Gardner, Mary Anne Hamrick (Dennis); grandchildren; Amy and Anne Schoolcraft, Emily Chitnis, Jennifer Prado, Mary Ellen Atkinson, Kyle and Eric Rhoades, Harper Gardner, Katie Hibbard, Paul and Aaron Hamrick; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Kyle, Alex, Joshua, Josiah, Christian, Gabriel, Eric, Anthony, August, Avery, Eleanor, Charlie, Tommy, Brooks, Parker, Wesley, Aidan, and Anthony.
A special thank you to all of the special caregivers from Visiting Angels and a thank you to Hospice for their guidance and care.
Due to covid-19, a private service will be held and burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, for immediate family on Saturday, February 20.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ruth Anne's name to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.