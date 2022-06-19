RUTH CAROLYN ANDREWS was born September 17, 1935, Ruth passed away on September 4, 2020 just short of her 85th birthday following several years of poor health.. Ruth was the daughter of the late William Augusta Andrews and Hattie Stephenson Andrews of Clendenin, WV. She was the youngest of ten children. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth (Lib) and brothers Bill, Tom, Ed, Harry, Virgil, Jack and Walt. Ruth is survived by her sister Nancy, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduation from Clendenin high school, she attended Marshall College in Huntington, WV, receiving a BS degree in Education. She later attended Denver University receiving a Masters in Library Science.
Ruth had several careers. She was an elementary school teacher in Michigan, Florida and Colorado as well as spending two years teaching in France. Her final years in education were spent working with teachers in media and library science and as an administrator of media for several counties in northwest Florida. She took a break from education to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning and managing her own restaurant in Huntington. To honor her mother, Ruth named the restaurant "Hattie's Pantry."
The piano was one of Ruth's lifelong loves. She spent hours playing for her own and others enjoyment. Many happy hours were spent with Ruth at the piano while family and friends sang and played along. As long as Ruth was able, she played the piano.
Besides her love of music, Ruth enjoyed doing crafts and traveling. But even more than this, she loved her animals. Over the years she had many dogs and rescue cats.
Ruth will be missed. A memorial service will be held on June 24, 2022 at Koontz Cemetery in Clendenin, WV at 2 p.m., officiated by Ruth's niece Dina Andrews.
Services arranged by Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, WV.