Ruth Delores O'Brien

RUTH DELORES O'BRIEN, 76, of Mt. Lookout, WV passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.

White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.

