RUTH DENNIE of St. Albans passed quietly at home, surrounded by her family, on the afternoon of October 8th. She was preceded in death by her son Tom, whose birthday is also October 8th. She was the last of six brothers and sisters but is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Bob Dennie and her son Charles Dennie and his wife Jane.
Ruth also leaves behind her three granddaughters Erin Riden (Kirk) of Oak Ridge, TN, Laurel Dennie of Columbus, OH, and Brooke Koskinen (Greg) also of Columbus. She is also survived by four greatgrandsons Elliot, Nolan, Wyatt, and Oliver, and too many nieces and nephews to list. Forever included in her immediate family is Tom's widow, Gail Justice Olson, of Bristol, VA.
The family would like to acknowledge a special debt of gratitude to Sharon Puffenbarger, a dedicated care giver. Sharon's special skills made it possible for Ruth to remain comfortably in her home with family. Also, a special thank you to her Sister-In-law, Mary Agnus Keener, and her husband Bud, who were always there in the challenging times.
Ruth was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and worked as a C&P Telephone switchboard operator before starting her family. Prior to her long struggle with dementia, she and her husband enjoyed many years traveling with the Wally Byam Airstream Caravan Travel Trailer Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi, in St. Albans at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 12. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The CDC's COVID guide lines will be rigorously observed at all times and the family urges persons at risk to express their condolences by email: (charlie@charliedennie.com)
