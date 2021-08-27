Ruth E. Davis

RUTH ELLEN DAVIS, 89, of Charleston, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the evening of Friday, August 20, 2021.
Ruth was born in Man, WV to Marcus and Marie Honaker.
Preceding her in death was her beloved son, Mark Andrew Davis, on March 27, 2021 and her husband, John Edward Davis on February 24, 1984.
Ruth was the matriarch of her family, providing stability throughout their lives. Ruth's pride and joy were her four sons (John, Michael, Mark and Christopher), her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Surviving: John and Patsy Davis, Whitefish Montana: grandchildren Jason Davis (wife Farrell, great grandchildren Clara, Charlotte, and Mac) Ryan Davis, and Elise Davis (husband Mike Brodie great grandchildren Anzy Mae and Jack). Michael and Susan Davis, Dunbar, WV: grandchildren Sarah Davis and Damon Davis, Heather and Jay. Mark (deceased) and Kym Davis, Charleston, WV: grandsons Mark Andrew Davis, Jr. and Patrick Alan Davis. Christopher and Lori Davis: granddaughter Madison Davis of Phoenix, AZ. Ruth also cherished her brothers' and sister's families: Dean and Billie Honaker, and their children, Steven, Jo Ellen, Lela and Jennifer; Carl (deceased) and Patricia, and their children Carla and Marcus; and Alex and Carol (deceased) and their children David, Jeff and Regina.
There was something special about Ruth to each individual whom she touched. One only has to read the social media comments following her passing to understand how Ruth was viewed by her family and friends: "sweetheart," "youthful spirit," "dear sweet lady," "smile lit up the whole room," "wonderful heartfelt woman," "She was very special to me!"
Ruth had a firm belief in divine love and intervention. She dearly loved her church community at Unity of Kanawha Valley and was very active in their work. Following a career with the Federal Reserve, Ruth retired and enjoyed volunteering with AARP and advocating for seniors at the West Virginia State Legislature. Ruth was also a great cook and knew every household tip in the known universe. Ruth was a loving mentor and a woman of immeasurable fortitude, compassion and spirit. She looked at every life struggle as a lesson. She never let the difficulties of life cause her negativity and always looked for the positive outcome. She always wanted to be a spiritual teacher to those around her, be it family or friend. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a memorial gathering of family and friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday August 28, followed by a service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Sky Kershner officiating. While it is a passing, it is a celebration of a long, fruitful and amazing life, and all the beauty that flowed from her being in this world. Ruth would want her life to be remembered as a lesson of how to weather tribulations with positivity while being a kind and positive influence to those around her.
