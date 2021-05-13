Thank you for Reading.

RUTH ELLEN RHODES, 75, of Gandeeville, WV passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 following a short illness. Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Gandeeville Cemetery in Gandeeville, WV. Arrangements provided by Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV.

