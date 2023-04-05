Thank you for Reading.

Ruth Ellen Sayre
RUTH ELLEN SAYRE, age, 85, of Dunbar, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital on Monday April 3, 2023.

She was born in Pearisburg, VA on November 4, 1937, daughter of the late Estel and Eloise Matney Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd M. Sayre, Jr.; brothers George Thomas and Richard Thomas; and sister Irene Raines.

