RUTH ELLEN SAYRE, age, 85, of Dunbar, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital on Monday April 3, 2023.
She was born in Pearisburg, VA on November 4, 1937, daughter of the late Estel and Eloise Matney Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd M. Sayre, Jr.; brothers George Thomas and Richard Thomas; and sister Irene Raines.
Ruth grew up in Alderson West Virginia where she attended Alderson High School and was a member of their band. As a proud graduate of Concord University and member of Alpha, Sigma, Alpha sorority, Ruth started her career as a teacher in the Raleigh County school system. Later, she worked for Appalachian Power Company where she hosted a local cooking show and worked with families in the coal camps to learn how to use the "newfangled" electric stoves. After moves to Salisbury, NC and Jacksonville, FL, Ruth, Floyd and their growing family settled in Southern Pines, NC. While in Southern Pines, Ruth worked as a nutritionist at Moore Regional Hospital and later owned a women and children's clothing store (Mrs. Hayes & Tots Toggery Store). When Ruth and Floyd moved to Charleston, WV, she stared as a buyer for the Diamond Department Store. In 1990, Ruth joined her husband at their business, Organization Management Services, where she helped with the running of a variety of trade organizations. Ruth volunteered as a member of the Charleston Public Safety Council.
Ruth's love was spending time and holidays with family, particular her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time watching birds on the back porch. Her greatest love was Floyd, whom she married on July 16, 1960, and had 57 wonderful years together. They raised three children, owned two businesses and spent may fun times together whether sitting drinking coffee, smoking, hosting a social event for work, traveling or watching the Mountaineers on TV.
Ruth is survived by three sons, Kin Sayre (Susie), Richard Sayre (Chris), and David Sayre (Valerie); seven grandchildren, Grace, Thomas, McKinley, Emilie, Joshua, Erica, and Katelyn; four great grandchildren, Myles, James, Carson, and Alexander; by cousins Jean Alice Hall and Tommy Matney; many nephews and nieces, along with her constant companion, her dog, JJ.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Friday April 7, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m., until service time.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Sojourners House in Charleston West Virginia at YWCACharleston.org Donate tab then go to Sojourners.