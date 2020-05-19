RUTH EVELYN (ELLISON) HACKNEY passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the early afternoon. She had celebrated her 96th birthday in February of 2020, and, on that day, she was surrounded by her large extended family and was as happy as a great-grandmother could possibly be. Our memories of her will always include her last birthday when we all sang to her, and she blew out the candle while laughing and clapping her hands. She was as sharp that day as she had been in her entire life, and she was remarkable in that regard, right up to the very end.
Ruthie, as most of us knew her, was born on February 27, 1924, in Fayette County, in the town of Winona, W.Va. She was the last of five children born to Robert Ellison and Ruth Ellison, and each of her siblings predeceased her. Her beloved siblings were Harry Ellison, Ralph Ellison, Mazie Ellison, and Charlotte Ellison. All of these siblings remained close even into their later years and often met with their extended families when they could.
On September 5, 1942, Ruthie and our beloved Grandfather, Bill Hackney, were married in Kanawha County, W.Va. During their long and happy marriage, they had one child, Milton Merial Hackney, who was born on April 30, 1943, and died on November 7, 1992. Ruthie loved her only son the way only a mother can, and he cherished her deeply.
Ruthie and Bill remained utterly devoted to one another up until Bill's death on February 13, 1988. From that day forward, Ruthie lived completely independently, in her own house, exactly the way she wanted. Ruthie maintained her own home and mowed her own lawn well into her 90s. Her yard and her flowers were impeccably kept and were a great source of joy and pride to her, her neighbors, and to all of us. The first peonie to bloom in her yard this spring, did so the morning of her passing. We know that she would have loved that.
Ruthie was truly an amazing and remarkable person, and there simply is not enough space here to scratch the surface of who she really was. Those who knew her, will understand. Her passing has left her family with a space that will never be filled, and we have all lost something we can never hope to replace. An amazing amount of history has also been lost forever due to her passing. For example, she lived as a small child in the community of Sewell, W.Va., along the banks of the New River. The town has long since vanished, and only a few pieces of stone foundations can be seen as the forest has reclaimed the once thriving coke town. A portion of Ruthie's ashes will be sprinkled in Sewell, so that she can go home once again.
Ruthie is survived by her grandchildren, Kelli Cain of Charleston, W.Va., Byron Hackney (Mandy) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Brent Hackney of Charleston, W.Va. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Christopher Cain, Casey Cain, Caitlyn Cain, Sidney Sisson, Nathan Hackney and Tyler Hackney, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive her, including Kerry Ellison and Karen Wheeler, both of whom loved her deeply.
A small family gathering will take place to honor Ruthie's amazing life at a later date. Goodbye, Ruthie. We all love you and we will never forget you!