RUTH EVELYN STEPHENSON McCLOUD, 78 passed away, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Stephenson Cemetery, Wayne, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV is caring for the family.
