RUTH GENAVEE HALL, 95, of Ripley passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Ravenswood Care Center following an extended illness.
She was born October 10, 1925 at Belgrove, a daughter of the late Roy and Ada Casto Stalnaker. Ruth was a homemaker who loved taking care of and spending time with her family. She also liked to sew, knit and crochet.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Hall (Aletha), Karen Parsons (Bernard) and Jeff Hall; daughter-in-law Cookie Hall; sisters June Hill and Ellen Smith; grandchildren Lucinda Oiler, Fred Hall, Jason Parsons, Evan Hall, Marideth Stewart, K.W. Hall, Daron Hall, Adam Hall and Danielle Vaughn. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Hall; son Mike F. Hall; siblings Aleyne Elliot, Corby Stalnaker, Reva Kelly and William Stalnaker; daughter-in-law Robin Hall.
A funeral service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 12th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Fairplain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers Ruth requested that a donation be made to our charity of your choice.
