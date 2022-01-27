RUTH HELEN SMITHSON CARPENTER "NANA" was called home to join family and friends January 24, 2022, at her home in Huntington West Virginia.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. II Timothy 4: 7 NLT
Born in Richwood, WV, June 11, 1923, to the late Lewis "Pop" and Pearl Barrickman Smithson, Nana was predeceased by the love of her life, husband, Glen Carpenter "Carp", brothers CL "Buck" Smithson (Pauline), Wilmer "Gene" Smithson (Rita), granddaughter's Julie Carpenter and Kimberly Smith and son-in-law Glenn Smith.
Nana was so proud of her Richwood roots. She attended and helped coordinate Richwood High School reunions and Richwood dinners for family and friends who once lived in Richwood.
Nana was also proud of her home city Nitro, WV where she enjoyed the First Baptist Church of Nitro, working many years at Ben Franklin department store and enjoying her retirement at the Nitro Senior Citizens Center.
Nana and Carp had two children, Glen "Butch" Carpenter (Connie) and Beverly Smith (Glenn), two grandsons Mark Carpenter and Eric Smith, and three great grandsons Devon Smith, Timmy Moore, and Jamison Smith.
Many thanks to the congregation of the First Baptist Church of Nitro for keeping in touch with Nana through the many cards and words of encouragement.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. A celebration of life service will begin at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Bobby Goldsburg officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum, St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the First Baptist Church of Nitro.
"Our bodies are buried in brokenness, but they will be raised in glory. They are buried in weakness but will be raised in strength. They are buried as natural human bodies, but they will be raised as spiritual bodies. For just as there are natural bodies, there are also spiritual bodies." 1 Corinthians 15:43-44 NLT