RUTH J. KIRK of Langhorne, PA passed away on Sunday November 13, 2022 at Oxford Crossing in Langhorne. Ruth was born in Aaron's Fork, West Virginia, a daughter of the late William B. Jones and the late Kathryn Canterbury Jones. Ruth attended Capital City Commercial College after her graduation from Stonewall Jackson High School and worked at the West Virginia State House. She moved to Atlanta with her husband Larry while he was studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
A longtime resident of Lower Makefield Township, PA, and more recently of Langhorne, PA for the past 10 years, Ruth was an active member of the community and, along with her family, enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a selective listener of radio programs with both music and opinion formats, which she would frequently call in to offer her opinions.
Ruth was the wife of the late Larry R. Kirk and sister of the late Roy Edward Jones, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Joanne (Dolan) Kirk of Monmouth Junction, NJ; her daughter, Patricia Diane Kirk of Pottstown, PA; her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bill Neely of Virginia Beach, VA, and her three beloved grandchildren, Aidan, Daniel, and Ryan Kirk.
The viewing will be held at 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday November 17, 2022 at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue, Yardley PA.
Funeral services will at 11 a.m. Friday November 18, 2022 at the same location. The burial will follow at the Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, PA.