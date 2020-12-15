RUTH JACKLIN CRAWFORD, 75 of Charleston went home to be with her loving husband of 49 years: Thomas Charles Crawford Sr. on December 11, 2020.
"Jackie" as everyone called her, was born in Dorothy, WV to the late Woodrow and Irene Ferrell Browning. She was also preceded in death by brothers: Woody and Larry Browning and sisters: Marilyn Pierpoint and Connie Barnes.
Jackie was an employee of Charleston Area Medical Center with 40 plus years of service. She was an avid reader until her vision left her. She was also a Cincinnati Reds fan and she truly loved WVU basketball and her "Huggie Bear."
Left to cherish her memory are: Her 2 children: Tina (John) Hall of Sissonville and Tommy (Missy) Crawford of Marmet, her 5 Grandchildren: Morgan and Austin Perdue, John Hall Jr., Kaylyn (Austin) Wilson and Chase Carroll, Sisters: Linda Denney of Tampa, FL, Kathy Carpenter of Englewood, FL, Brother: Danny (Sharon) Browning of Vinton, OH and several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
As per Jackie's request, she will be cremated and no service will be held. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West Charleston, WV 25387 or Alzheimer's Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.