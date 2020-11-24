RUTH JEANNENE FRANCIS, 89, peacefully passed away on November 21, 2020 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens following a long illness.
She was a graduate of DuPont High School, worked for the former C & P Telephone Company where she remained gainfully employed until retirement, volunteered at the Ronald MacDonald House where she became an executive secretary and loved to play golf when she wasn't working or volunteering.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Vincent; and parents, Hersel and Ruth Nelson Halstead.
Surviving are her brothers, James Ray (Marcia) Halstead of Charleston, Wayne D. (Donna) Halstead of Summersville; and sisters, Glenda S. Cooper of Columbus, Ohio, and Nadine (Jim) Smith of Elkview; four nephews; two nieces; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. Charleston, WV 25387 or Ronald Macdonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia, 910 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Charleston Gardens Memory Care Unit for their kindness and compassionate care.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Larry Walker officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
