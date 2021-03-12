RUTH JONES WHITE, 91, of Cedar Grove died on March 9, 2021at home. Ruth was born on January 6, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Arthur David Jones and Geneva Williams Jones of Woodbury, Georgia.
Ruth's early years were spent in Woodbury, Georgia. At the age of 9, she accompanied her parents to Atlanta to watch the world premier of "Gone with the Wind." Her mother passed away before she was 10 years old and Ruth moved to Burnwell, WV to live with her aunt and uncle. She completed her elementary and junior high days at St.Anne's School for girls in Charlottesville, Virginia. Prior to her junior year of high school: she returned to Burnwell and attended East Bank High School, graduating with the Class of 1948.
In the fall of 1948, she enrolled at West Virginia Institute of Technology as a freshman. During her freshman year she met Michael White, an all-sports athlete at ''Tech" and fell in love. She and Mike were married on December 30, 1948 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Boomer, WV.
Ruth was interested and active in her community. When her children were in elementary school, she served as an homeroom mother, she was a member and an officer of the Cedar Grove-Glasgow Women's Club, and she was on the Board of Directors of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society. She and her friends made sure that those less fortunate in the community had Christmas gifts, Easter baskets, and Thanksgiving meals. She truly loved her Cedar Grove-Glasgow family.
After her three boys were all in school, she began working at the Diamond Department Store, where she held various positions, including Buyer of Stationery, Domestics, and Housewares. She continued her employment with the Diamond until it closed in the late spring of 1983. She worked several jobs in retail until her retirement in 1992.
After her retirement, she attended a number of Senior Citizen bus trips with her friends Estelle, Jimmy June, Edith and one of her favorite sisters-in-law Lucille. She lost her beloved husband, Mike in 2010 and missed him every day until her death.
Ruth is survived by her three boys: Michael, Jr. of Cedar Grove, Timothy and his wife, Susan, of Charleston, and James Scott and his husband, Stephen of Raleigh, NC. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. But it was her sweet, great granddaughter, Alaya, who kept her smiling during the last few years.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 12:00 to 12:45 at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove. A graveside service will follow in the chapel at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow with Sister Mary Nancy White, sister-in-law of the deceased, officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings are required at the funeral home and cemetery. The family appreciates your cooperation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care of Charleston or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society.
