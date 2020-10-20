RUTH LEE TRUMAN, 88, of Charleston, WV, departed this life for her heavenly home the evening of October 15, 2020. She was a devout Christian who faithfully served the Lord and was an exceptionally kind person to all. Ruth was a homemaker and a lifelong member of North Charleston Baptist Church. She served her church family for many years as a Sunday school teacher and nursery volunteer.
Ruth is survived by her two special daughters, Sharon Truman Roberts and husband Bill and Beverly Truman who has been Ruth's primary caregiver during these past few difficult months. She is survived by her sisters Lois Whaley, Nina Miller and husband Bobby and Maxine Lail, Aunt Beulah Young, Grandson David Roberts and wife Lisa, and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Jack Lee Truman, mother, Ruby Wilkinson, brothers, Paul David Wilkinson, Berman Wilkinson and sister-in-law Wanda, brother-in-laws Curtis Whaley and Bill Lail.
A small private family gathering will be held at a later date. Pastor Dave Carney will be officiating.
The Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is handling arrangements.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of HospiceCare for their kindness and professional care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to North Charleston Baptist Church in support of its ministry.