RUTH LOUISE (HANSON) BESS, 86, of Hugheston, WVA., made her heavenly transition on Saturday, January 29, 2022, after a prolonged illness.
No finer, kinder, and gentler person ever lived. She was truly a mountaineer woman who was born a Coal Miner's daughter on top of a mountain in Fayette County. As a first grader, she literally had to walk a mile down the mountain in rain and snow to catch a school bus. Lucky for her, the family moved from the mountain top to the valley and settled in Hugheston, where she lived the remainder of her life.
The parishioners at Hughes Creek Community Church knew her for a lot of good things, but she will always be remembered for her famous macaroni salad she made for the families of those who passed away before her. Her pastor once said that she never talked much, but when she was not there, she was missed the most. Due to Covid and her illness she was not able to attend church these past two years, but she remained faithful to God and her Church. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1955 and married her one and only boyfriend, "Red" Bess, and it remained so for 48 years until his death in 2003.
Ruth was a homebody, a homemaker in every sense of the word. She was an avid Gardener and country cook. She had one of the greenest thumbs possible and could stir up a batch of biscuits faster than you could say scat. While she could cook most anything a great chef would be proud of; however, pinto beans, cornbread, and coleslaw was always her first choice in eating. Her family and friends will miss not only her companionship, but also those awesome meals she would prepare on the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Red" Bess, her brother Charles Hanson, her sister Georgia (Hanson) Estep and her parents, Lester and Myrtle (Kenney) Hanson.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Bess) Coleman, her son David Bess (Nina), her brother Douglas Hanson (Elena), four grandchildren: Jessica Manley (Katie), Amy Bess, Terry Coleman, David Coleman and four great grandchildren; Kaitlynn, Donovan, Cameron, and Autumn, and her closest and dearest friend, Jean Hundley.
Funeral service will be conducted by her pastor for fifty years, Pastor Gary Tucker, pastor of Hughes Creek Community Church.
A wake visitation will be held on Friday February 4th between 6pm and 8pm at the Hughes Creek Community Church. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 5th with one hour visitation prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at the Smailes Cemetery in Landisburg, West Virginia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic face coverings are required at the visitation and the service at the church.
