RUTH M. (McKEMY) PAYNE, 95, of Scott Depot, passed peacefully on November 24, 2021 in Hospice Care.
She inspired many with her positive, cheerful outlook in happy anticipation of Heaven. Even in her toughest moments, she prayed for her loved ones vs. focusing on her own struggles. A woman full of love, positivity, and a beautiful smile, she leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends who loved her so dearly. Anyone who knew Ruth was touched by her kindness and positivity - she was an extraordinary woman who lived a vibrant, loving, and fulfilling life.
Ruth was born in Charleston on January 31, 1926 to the late Claire C. McKemy, and Dicie Ruth McKemy (Higginbotham). She Married Fred W. Payne Jr. in 1946, and they raised two beautiful daughters, Sandy (Payne) Jefferson, and Peggy Payne.
Ruth served in the Women's Army Corp. She then founded her own company, Heritage Realty, where she worked hard, and enjoyed a successful career in Real Estate. Ruth helped so many people find their family homes. However, her favorite thing in life was spending time with her family.
A spiritual woman with strong faith, she will be dearly and deeply missed by her family. In addition to her parents, Ruth, "Gammall" to her grandchildren, was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Fred W. Payne Jr.; sister, Mildred M McKemy; brothers, Claire Curtis McKemy Jr., Harold C McKemy; and a grandson, Steve Martin.
She is survived by daughters, Sandy K. Payne (Jefferson), and Peggy L. Payne; grandchildren, Natalie (Dwight) Martin-Smith, Brian Jefferson, Lisa (Kevin) Eggleston; great-grandchildren, Kiana Carroll, Korey Eggleston, and Sean Eggleston; sisters, Shirley Collins, Judy O'Connor; and a Niece, Linda (Ralph) Vannoy.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to The Humane Society or HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital.