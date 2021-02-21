RUTH MARIE ARMSTRONG, age 91, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
She was born July 19, 1929, in Marmet, daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Fontalbert Peal. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer S. Armstrong, and brothers, George Peal and John Peal.
Ruth was a loving wife and mother and retired from the accounting department of Charleston Newspapers. She had previously worked at DuPont, Belle plant, after graduating from Charleston High School.
She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Charleston. Ruth will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by her family and many friends.
Ruth is survived by her loving son, John of Charleston; two sisters, Peggy McCommack of Charleston and Maggie Winski of Marmet.
It was Ruth's wishes to be cremated and have no public service. The family will have a private celebration of Ruth's life at a later date. She will be interred next to her husband in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.