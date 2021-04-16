On April 10, 2021 RUTH MARILYN (GIESE) STUMBAUGH 91 of Foster, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born September 6, 1929 in Ashland, WI. She also resided in Aurora, Il and Mtn. View, Mo.
Preceding her in death were husband Ray Stumbaugh; daughter Margaret Tackett grandson James Rozell. Also preceding her were her parents Emil and Martha Giese; and siblings Irene, Verna, Ardath, Erland, Fern, Elna, Norma, Holten, and Jane.
She is survived by one brother Lyle (Louise) Giese, of Arizona; a daughter and son-in-law Roberta(Darrell)Bias of Foster, WV with whom she made her home with. daughter and son-in-law Linda (Jerry) Gower Elkland, Mo; "A Special Florida daughter" Joyce Molnar (Rudy) Gerhardt; grandchildren Jason (Amy) Rozell, Terri (Pete) King, Amber (Steven) Balentine; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Ruth worked 16 yrs for Farmers Insurance Group while living in Illinois . After moving to Missouri she became a registered dietician and worked for 16 yrs at St. Francis Hospital in Mtn View, Mo. Ruth traveled much of the world including two trips to the Holy Land. She loved her God and Church, and while in Missouri she became a certified Layperson for the United Methodist Church, and in 1994 she was chosen Layperson of the year for Missouri East United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Madison United Methodist Church. She feels the most important work she did in the Church was with the youth. Her advice for young people today is Trust in the Lord and Don't fear for tomorrow.
As per her request, she will be cremated, there will be a Celebration of Life at Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, WV at 1 p.m., on April 17th, 2021 with visitation 1 hour prior.
In Lieu of Flowers, Donations to either of the following would be appreciated:
Madison United Methodist Church, Atten: Youth Programs, P.O Box 216 Madison, WV 25130 OR Kanawha Hospice 1606 Kanawha Blvd W Charleston, WV 25387.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
