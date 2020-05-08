RUTH O. NICHOLS, 96, of Spencer, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Roane General Hospital in Spencer. Gravesides services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Blessed Hope Cemetery, on Egypt Ridge, near Spencer. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.
Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.
Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.