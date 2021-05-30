RUTH P. WHITTINGTON, 98, of Westerville OH, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tucker Cemetery, Grimms Landing, WV. Visit www.raynesfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.
