RUTH RACER WHITE, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord of Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hospice House at CAMC, Charleston.
She was born in Scott Depot to the late Arvil Sampson and Althea Lucille Hodges Racer.
Ruth was retired from Charleston Ordnance Center. She was a member of the Nitro Church of Christ.
Surviving are her loving husband of 73 Years, W. R. "Bill" White, Jr.; son, Michael Ray White (Helen) of Piedmont, SC.; brother, Raymond Harold Racer of South Charleston.
Private entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Ruth's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
