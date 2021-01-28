RUTH SAULTON 95, of Scott Depot, formerly of Belle passed away January 26, 2021 at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot.
She was a member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle, a 50-year member of the Salina Lodge #27 Order of the Eastern Star and an aide for Kanawha County Schools.
Preceding her in death were her husband, George H. Saulton; parents, Basil and Callie Payne Hively; sisters, Lucille Hively and Ernie Legg; and brothers, Darrell and James Hively.
Surviving are her daughters, Robin Saulton of Teays Valley, Debbie Campbell (John) of Naples, Florida; sister, Ruby Shamblin of Clendenin; grandchildren, Geoff Campbell (Rachel), Johnna Hoffman (Chris); and great grandchildren, Avery and Morgan Lyn Hoffman.
Private family graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow with Charles Webb officiating. A walk-through visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the mausoleum chapel on Monday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
