RUTH THOMPSON 93,of Sissonville, passed away July 18, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at North Hills Baptist Church, Sissonville. Friends may call on the family from 12 p.m., until the time of service at the North Hills Baptist Church.
