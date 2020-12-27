RUTH VIOLA ARTHUR 88, of Poca passed away Thursday December 24, 2020.
She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Bancroft and ran the Hello Shop, and Hallmark shop in Dunbar for 34 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Beulah Booth, and loving husband Roosevelt.
She is survived by her son Jeff and wife Debbie Arthur, brothers Johnny Booth, Richard Booth, sister Betty Phillips, grandchildren Jeff and wife Emily Arthur Jr., Jeremy Arthur, great grandchildren Isabella, Issac, Cora Rose and Annaya. Ruth is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Ruth will be 1 p.m Monday December 28, 2020 at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca, West Virginia is honored to be assisting the Arthur family.