Early on the morning of December 31, 2020, God called RUTH WARE to leave her earthly body and join Him in Heaven. She was 78.
She was a Christian and had lived in the Charleston area her entire life. Ruth enjoyed travel, volunteering at her church, singing in the choir and being outside in her yard. She loved bowling, golf and playing basketball in the senior leagues.
Ruth graduated from Marshall University and chose to stay in West Virginia, working for the state advocating for those on Medicare and Medicaid.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay W. And Dorothy B. Ware; brothers, Charles W. Ware (Suanne) and John David Ware (Susie).
Ruth will be greatly missed by many friends who have been positively touched by her friendship.
A small graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, West Virginia Chapter, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387, or to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.