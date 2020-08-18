RUTH WORKMAN, 73 of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Country Care Personal Living, Leon.
She was born in Lost Creek to the late John Wayne and Elsie Glade Crouser McDonald. She was also preceded in death by her son, James E. "Jimmy" Workman; sister, Betty Dennison; brothers, Larry and Bill McDonald.
Surviving are her daughter, Laura Frye (David) of South Charleston; grandchildren, Olivia, Samantha and Sophia Frye whom she loved very much and sisters, Loretta McCauley, Marie Lilly and Carolyn Burford, along with many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV.
You may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Ruth's tribute page to share memories or condolences with the family.
