RYAN ANTHONY WHITED, 33, of Hartford, WV, passed away May 1, 2021, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, OH, following an extended illness. Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5 at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.