Thank you for Reading.

RYAN ANTHONY WHITED, 33, of Hartford, WV, passed away May 1, 2021, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, OH, following an extended illness. Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5 at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you