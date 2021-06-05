RYAN PHILIP HARPOLD of Ripley was born March 30, 1979 and died on June 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Asa and Dorothy McClain Harpold and Robert and Beulah Watkins Carney.
He is survived by his parents, Philip and Linda Carney Harpold.
Ryan was born an Army Brat in Huntington. He then moved with his parents to Geilenkirchen, Germany, Heidelburg, Germany, Fort Devens, MA and Franklin, TN. In 1991 he and his parents moved back to Ripley, West Virginia.
He loved being around children and spending time with his cousins. His last evening was spent at dinner with his cousin, Ashley. The following morning, at breakfast, his very last comments were about how much fun he had at dinner.
Among his fondest memories were hiking in the mountains around Heidelburg, Skiing in New Hampshire and Vermont and camping all over New England.
Ryan with his blue eyes, red hair and cheerful personality, will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.
Ryan was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, and was a devoted follower of his God and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with John Gunther presiding. Burial will follow in the Harpold Cemetery, Gay, WV. Friends may call from 5 p.m., until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
