S. BROOKE BUNN TWEEL, 52, of Huntington, WV, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m., at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 12 noon on Saturday.
She was born March 20, 1968, in Clarksburg, WV.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Cline and Winnie Bunn, and maternal grandparents, Bill and Maxine Jay.
She is survived by her children, Drew and Nicholas Tweel, her parents, Douglas D. Bunn and Carolyn Bunn Hoover, stepmother, Peggy Bunn; stepfather, Jon Hoover, sister, Jessica Bunn and brother, Jason Bunn. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a special childhood friend, Susan Myers.
After graduating from Huntington East High School, where she was co-captain of the state championship volleyball team, participated in track and was a member of the homecoming court, Brooke then proceeded to attend Armstrong State University, Savannah, GA, where she graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science nursing degree. Brooke worked as a traveling nurse throughout West Virginia and recently involved with the COVID-19 at different hospitals. Brooke was avid reader of all kinds of books and loved movies. She loved the beach, especially when she lived in Savannah, GA. She will be missed by her children, parents and others with heavy hearts and fond memories. Rest in Peace my beautiful daughter, you will never be forgotten.
