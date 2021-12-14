SADIE MAE HAYNES ROUSH passed away on Saturday morning, December 11, 2021.
She was the daughter of W. Henry and Vasie Jane Haynes. Sadie was born February 20, 1926 and was one of thirteen children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Brady (Sadie's twin brother), Boyd (Roxalee), Hobart (Muriel), Kenneth (Evelyn), Bernard (Betty), Donald (Lil); her sisters, Esta Haynes (Johnny), Mamie Thaxton (Seth), Mary Wells (Earl), Garnett Edens (Robb), Peggy Fowler (Doval), and Betty June Beane (Joe).
Sadie married Fred Roush on July 7, 1945 and was married until Fred's passing in 2009. Sadie and Fred had two children, Terry (Pam) and Shelia Jane (John) Schwarz; four grandchildren, Channing (Monica) Roush and Tara Roush, Kai (Laura) Schwarz, and Regan (Travis) Poppell; and seven great-grandchildren. Ledare, Mills, and Lawson Roush; Bennett and Clark Schwarz; and Aaden and Karl Poppell.
Sadie and Fred built their first house on Rocky Fork Road where they raised their children. She and Fred were very active in the community, especially with Baber Agee church. Sadie had a large, loving family in the area and spent time with her brothers and sisters.
In 1965 they moved to Indiana, then in 1970 to Oklahoma. In 1976 they moved back to West Virginia where they lived and worked until they finally settled down and moved to Florida in 1982. Sadie and Fred enjoyed several years of retirement in Florida before moving to North Carolina in 2000. For the last few years Sadie lived with Terry in Virginia. Special thanks go out to her caregivers, especially Susan Ray in Lexington, VA.
She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She loved her children and grandchildren and shared her love of art with them. She will be missed by all the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all her family and friends.
Wherever she lived, Sadie always welcomed visitors. No one ever left hungry or "cold." But for her, there was only one place she called "home." Now she has returned to those green rolling hills she remembered so fondly.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, December 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Reverend Gerald Lanham officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.