SADIE THOMPSON KIRK, 91, of Peytona, died June 12, 2020. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.
Learn more about HD Media
Funerals for Sunday, June 14, 2020
Coen, Ella - 2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, Spencer.
Edds, Wayne - 1 p.m., Little Creek Park, South Charleston.
Harris, Edna - 11 a.m., Clover Cemetery, near Spencer.
Lowe, Johnny - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Morrison III, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Ridenour Lake, Nitro, bring your fishing gear.
Pomeroy, Geral - 3 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.
Rogers, Carol - 1 p.m., New Antioch Baptist Church, Dog Run.
Zicafoose, Frances - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.