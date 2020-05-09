SALLIE DINGESS BROWNING, of Harts, departed this life on May 7, 2020, at her daughter's residents in Ravenswood. Graveside Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the Ward Browning Cemetery at Ferrellsburg. Due to the COVID-19, there will be no visitation and the family will have a private service, but everyone is welcome at the Graveside Service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are serving the Browning Family.
Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020
Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.
Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle.
Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.
Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.