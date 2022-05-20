SALLIE H. MILAM, 58, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her residence.
Originally from Charlottesville, VA, she came to Charleston after graduating from the T.C. Williams School of Law in Richmond, VA.
She was active in many social organizations and served on the boards of Covenant House and the Women's Health Center of WV.
Sallie loved to travel, and dreamed of exotic places. She and her husband, David, were married in Fiji in 2008.
She loved music, art, and spending time gardening and caring for her lovely plants and flowers. She knew how to find beauty in all things and will forever be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
Sallie is survived by her loving husband, David S. Milam; parents, Henry and Jackie Hunt of Charleston; sister, Ze-Ze Justo of Maplegrove, MN; and brother, John Hunt of Lehigh Acres, FL.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Saint Christopher Episcopal Church in Charleston.
Following the service, a celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse at Coonskin Park near Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Women's Health Center of West Virginia at https:/www.womenshealthwv.org-onate.