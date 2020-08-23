SALLIE TACKETT (formerly Belcher),74, of Miami, WV departed this life on August 21, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a 1963 graduate of East Bank High School, 1967 graduate of WV Tech, and 1989 graduate of the College of Graduate Studies (COGS). Sallie Pat began her teaching career in 1967 at Leewood Junior High and finished her career in 2006 at Cedar Grove Community School. While teaching she was the Cheerleader sponsor, the Drill Team Sponsor, the Volleyball Coach and organized the dances and homecoming celebrations. She coached little league softball and baseball in her community for many years. She attended the Chelyan United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir, served as the treasurer and volunteered for the backpack program benefiting Midland Trail Elementary. She was appointed by the Kanawha County Commission to the Upper Kanawha Valley Business Assistance Network. She was the treasurer of the East Back Alumni Association and the Dana and Ethel Ervin Scholarship Foundation raising over 2 million dollars to help graduating seniors of the former East Bank High School and now Riverside High School go to college. She was the 2017 East Bank High School Alumnus of the Year. She established the family readiness program for the WV National Guard that became the national model for the country and volunteered for over 15 years at the WV National Guard Kids Camp. She received the Legion of Merit award from Governor Earl Ray Tomblin in 2011.
She was proceeded in death by her father and mother, Maywood and Edna Belcher and her sister Marvel Lee Cottrell. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Ret. Major General Allen E. Tackett of Miami, her daughter Lisa (Lauri-Ann) Tackett of St. Albans, and her son Allen, Jr (Jessica) Tackett of Milton. She is also survived by her extended family which she dearly loved; brothers-in-law Jim (Betty) Tackett of Shrewsberry and Paul Cottrell of Teays Valley, her niece Kelly Cottrell of Teays Valley, her nephews Patrick Cottrell of Teays Valley, Brian Cottrell of Enoree, South Carolina, Jamie (Kendra) Tackett of Shrewsberry, JT (Barry Cunningham) Tackett of Columbus, Ohio, her great nephews Jordan and Chance, and her great nieces Addyson and Brooklyn.
Sallie Pat was the true meaning of a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved her family unconditionally and sacrificed everything for us. We would not be where we are today without her love and support. She was our protector and our biggest fan. Her love and guidance will forever be in our hearts to carry us forward. We were truly blessed by God to have her in our lives.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors and staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Select Specialty Hospital and Mapleshire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A private graveside funeral will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park with Pryor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the Chelyan United Methodist Church Backpack Program to be mailed to 112 Church Street, Cabin Creek, WV 25035 or the Dana and Ethel Ervin Scholarship Foundation mailed to P.O. Box 123, Miami, WV 25134.