SALLY ANN SIZEMORE, 62, of Van, WV, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020.
Sally was born in Bluefield, VA, on April 13, 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Boyd Sizemore and Virginia Ann Sizemore, also Jack G. McCarty.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, James Brian Sizemore of Bluefield, VA; her companion of 36 years, Sherry McCarty of Van, WV; and her fur baby, Chloe. She will be greatly missed by the McCarty family, June McCarty, Ludell and Gail McCarty, nephew Kevin McCarty and his family (Mary, Dakota (Osha), Jarod, Matthew, Jax and Jaylen), and nephew Nick McCarty and his family (Miranda, Braxton and Brailynn).
Sally worked for Eastern Associated Coal Corp. for 11 years. She then went on to work as a veterinary technician at Madison Animal Hospital for 15 years. This was a job where she was truly able to show her compassion and love for animals. Everyone she worked with became like family. Sally will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.