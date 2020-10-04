SALLY ANNE KAY, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at home November 11, 2017 from natural causes at the age of 64. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Geraldine (Ronk) and Charles Samuel Kay of Charleston. She was also preceded in death by her brother Charles Steven Kay of Charleston. Sally was a member of the Kanawha County Republican Women and The Woman's Club of Charleston. She will be interred in Mt. Olivet Cemetary with her Mother.
